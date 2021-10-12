A special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says Damien Anthony Ferguson allegedly shot and killed Officer Dylan Harrison in “retaliation” for taser use.

Breitbart News reported that Officer Harrison was shot outside the Alamo, Georgia, police station at 1 a.m. Saturday. It was Harrison’s first shift with the Alamo department.

The GBI tweeted a photo of Ferguson following the incident, listing him as wanted:

A BLUE ALERT is issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. Ferguson is a black male, 5'10", 215 lbs., with brown eyes, and black short hair. #bluealert pic.twitter.com/779pU4bnBM — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021

ABC News reports that Ferguson was captured some 38 hours after Harrison was shot. Ferguson was “charged with murder and with aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident.”

GBI special agent in charge, Lindsay Wilkes, noted that Harrison allegedly tasered one of Ferguson’s friends at a Circle K across from the police station Friday night. Harrison allegedly used the taser after the individual refused to comply with commands.

Wilkes noted, “It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Officer Harrison was retaliation for the incident and the arrest of the man Friday night.”

Harrison leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

This is Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, murdered last night. He leaves behind a wife and 6mo. old baby. #endofwatch 10/08/21. There is a #BlueAlert & $17.5K reward for the arrest of his killer. #OfficerDown pic.twitter.com/s4dRONdZj8 — Raymond Tubb (@RaymondTubbTV) October 9, 2021

