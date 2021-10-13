Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called on Republicans to unify their messaging against the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden’s marquee bill, in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Banks, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman, spoke to Breitbart News after the RSC released a 42-point messaging platform against the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the Build Back Better Act.

In his message, Banks said that Democrats are using the cover of an “infrastructure” bill to hide all of their leftist carveouts in the bill.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week finds that 57 percent of Americans support the mammoth bill, and only 40 percent oppose the legislation.

Banks, the leader of the largest GOP caucus, told Breitbart News that Republicans need to improve their messaging to tell the American people how the Build Back Better would harm average “working moms and dads” and contains untold numbers of leftist carveouts that would not solve America’s current inflation and supply chain crises.

“When you see the public polling on the popularity of the bill, it tells us Republicans aren’t doing a good enough job of telling the American people what’s in it. A lot of focus has been on the price tag, and inflation, and rightly so, but we haven’t talked about what’s actually in the bill,” Banks told Breitbart News. “And, that’s why we put out the memo to our members of 42 components of the bill that are all in and of themselves reasons to vote against it and taken collectively, it shows how radical and dangerous this bill is. It won’t just set us down a path to socialism; it’ll turn America into a socialist country overnight. And many of the provisions in this bill are going to really harm working families and constituents in my district, so we need to fight like hell to stop it.”

Banks said that once Americans start to learn how the $3.5 trillion bill will personally harm their lives, the legislation’s approval ratings will “go down the tubes.”

He explained, “Here’s an example this bill, it’ll put your daycare out of business. It requires that your daycare hire people who have college degrees. It also infringes, it also goes after daycares that are run by religious institutions so if it’s a faith-based daycare, they’re completely shut off, but so what does that mean? That means that you’re going to pay more for daycare. If this bill passes, I mean that that directly hurts working moms and dads. Something else in the bill the Republicans haven’t yet talked about, and when you talk about issues like that, I guarantee you that popularity is going to go down the tubes, but there’s a lot more … gas prices will go up.”

The RSC’s 42-points against the Build Back Better include:

Banks and the RSC helped lead the fight against the other part of Democrats’ two-pronged infrastructure strategy, the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The RSC’s early and constant messaging against the bipartisan infrastructure bill helped unify Republicans against supporting the bill, which prevented Democrats from picking off enough GOP lawmakers to pass the bill through the House in September.

The RSC noted that the bipartisan infrastructure bill contained little infrastructure funding, would enable the $3.5 trillion bill to pass, and contains numerous leftist carveouts despite being labeled a “bipartisan” bill.

The bipartisan infrastructure proposal floating around the Senate is essentially a Green New Deal Lite. Check out the latest #RSC memo from Chairman @RepJimBanks explaining the top 10 reasons to vote no: pic.twitter.com/BgdtCI2Pp0 — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) August 2, 2021

Banks’ messaging could help Republicans get the ammo to message Americans against support for the Build Back Better Act. He said that Americans will only see prices go up.

He said, “I promise you, gas prices will go up higher than you’ve ever seen it before. If this bill passes, because of all of the Green New Deal mandates that are cooked up in the bill requiring a green – 40 percent of energy be green energy — that means you’re going to pay more than you’ve ever paid before at the gas pump if this bill passes. It means free college tuition to illegals and child tax credits to those who come here illegally on top of amnesty. It will spend billions of dollars to fix ‘racist,’ roads and bridges, whatever the hell that means. The price tag is enormous and it will send our national debt, which is already $30 trillion, through the roof. Even more, it will cause inflation to spin out of control even more than it already is. It will put your daycare out of business or maybe they’re gonna pay more than ever before at the gas pump. Those are all reasons why the American people should be really afraid of this bill, this bill going through.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.