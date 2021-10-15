Nolte: Walmart Training Accuses White Employees of Being Racist

“Walmart Inc. has launched a critical race theory training program that denounces the United States as a ‘white supremacy system,'” the City Journal’s Christopher Rufo reports. He adds that the Walmart brainwashing also “teaches white, hourly wage employees that they are guilty of ‘white supremacy thinking’ and ‘internalized racial superiority.'”

In other words, Walmart is teaching its own hard-working employees that your moral character is based on your skin color, that if you are white, there is something morally wrong with you; if you are white, you are a wretched creature, and we know you are a wretched creature because you are white.

When America was sane, we called judging people’s character by their skin color an act of virulent racism, which, of course, is what this is. But with the Woke Nazis obviously in charge at Walmart, judging people’s character based on their skin color is now an accepted form of racism.

Telling someone their white skin proves they are a racist is no different from telling a black person their skin color proves they are a criminal or a Mexican their skin color proves they are lazy and drink too much tequila.

More from Rufo:

Since the program’s launch, Walmart has trained more than 1,000 employees and made the program mandatory for executives and recommended for hourly wage workers in Walmart stores. When reached for comment, Walmart confirmed that the company has “engaged REI for a number of training sessions since 2018” and has “found these sessions to be thought provoking and constructive.” … Consequently, the Walmart program argues, white Americans have been subjected to “racist conditioning” that indoctrinates them into “white supremacy,” or the view “that white people and the ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions of white people are superior to People of Color and their ideas, thoughts, beliefs, and actions.”

Here’s my favorite part:

Walmart’s program argues that this oppressive “white supremacy culture” can be summarized in a list of qualities including “individualism,” “objectivity,” “paternalism,” “defensiveness,” “power hoarding,” “right to comfort, “and “worship of the written word”—which all “promote white supremacy thinking” and “are damaging to both people of color and to white people.”

So if you believe in things like individualism, the very thing that made America the most powerful, wealthy, prosperous, and peaceful country in history, the very thing that eradicated poverty, fed the world, and saved countless lives with our science and technology, that means you’re a racist.

Well, if individualism, which is the very political idea that guides all of my political beliefs, is racist, then I’m the biggest goddamned racist ever born.

Walmart also teaches its employees that “objectivity” is racist, as is “the right to comfort.”

Both of those ideas are the very bedrocks of Western Civilization, and Western Civilization guided by Judeo-Christian beliefs is the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to mankind.

People have every right to be outraged that Walmart would teach its employees this sick shit, that Walmart would accuse its own employees of being racists, but we shouldn’t be alarmed by it.

Woke is a violation of human nature. Critical Race Theory is a violation of human nature. But, like its godfather, McCarthyism, its shelf life and ability to influence are quite limited.

Keep pointing and laughing at this garbage.

This, too, shall pass.

