AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) weighed in on the “Fuck Joe Biden” (FJB), “Let’s Go Brandon” movement sweeping the country Friday in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“Let’s Go Brandon,” replied the Lone Star State governor when asked about the viral trend from the 50 yard line at the University of Texas’s Darrell K. Royal Stadium. “Let’s Go Brandon” is the newer, more family-friendly version of the anti-President Biden slogan which was born after an NBC reporter embarrassingly misreported a NASCAR crowd chant earlier this month.

“It is happening because of the disastrous policies that are implemented by Joe Biden,” explained Abbott.

“People are angry. People who come to these stadiums, who want to gather and celebrate a great American tradition like college football, and you have Joe Biden trying to shut things down and shut people out and you got [Anthony] Fauci saying you got to stay home until Christmas or whenever — and it’s just ludicrous the policies that Joe Biden is advancing,” the governor continued.

Abbott shared his perspective ahead of the Texas vs. Oklahoma State football game Saturday. While the FJB phenomenon has since spread to other events, including to international venues, videos of the chant being sung were first recorded at college football games across America.

But the Texan believes that “only part of … this rising anger across the entire United States,” is related to backlash against the Biden administration’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Part is about the border, part of it’s about inflation, part of it’s about the other catastrophic policies they’re implementing,” he explained.

Abbott and Biden have gone head-to-head on many issues since the president took office. Most recently, Abbott led the way against President Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses, issuing an executive order banning any entity in Texas — including private businesses — from mandating coronavirus vaccines.

Abbott’s comments come as part of a wide-ranging interview for the latest edition of Breitbart News’s On The Hill video series, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Amanda House is Breitbart News’s Deputy Political Editor and Director of Video. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram.