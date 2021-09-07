Viral Videos Show College Football Fans Chanting ‘F**k Joe Biden’

With college football already in full swing and bringing in huge crowds, it appears that folks in some stadiums are not big fans of President Biden as chants of “F**k Joe Biden” are reportedly ringing out all across the country.

According to a viral video, the chant broke out at the first Coastal Carolina game of the year:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Witnesses say the chant was also heard during last weekend’s Virginia Tech game:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

Another chant supposedly rose among fans at the Auburn game:

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

Texas A&M fans joined purportedly joined the trend, too:

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

The chant also reportedly rang out among a group of fans at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama:

It is being widely reported that the chant is becoming a mainstay at events where large groups of people are gathered despite the often stated warnings by supposed health officials not to go out among large crowds. According to these videos, from sporting events to bars, to concerts, fans these days seem quite unhappy with the man in the White House.

Breitbart has not independently verified the time and location of these clips.

