Poll: Joe Biden’s Average Approval Rating Underwater

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is continuing to sink and is currently underwater completely, Saturday’s RealClearPolitics’ average of polls showed.

Saturday’s average, which includes polling from Reuters/Ipsos, Rasmussen Reports, Economist/YouGov, Politico/Morning Consult, CNN, the Trafalgar Group, and Quinnipiac, shows Biden in the negatives by 8.2 percent.

Overall, 52.1 percent disapprove, while 43.9 percent approve. Every recent individual poll included shows Biden in the negatives, with an exception of the CNN poll, which has him tied.

The continually sinking numbers follow a number of key issues mounting throughout Biden’s presidency, including his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw hundreds of Americans left behind. The incompetence resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers and two American toddlers who were just two and three years old.

In addition to the botched withdrawal from the now-Taliban-controlled country, Americans are losing trust in Biden’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Opinions appeared to sour after his divisive coronavirus speech last month, in which he pitted the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” he said during the inflammatory speech.

During that speech, he announced his plan to direct the U.S. Department of Labor’s to develop a rule under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), forcing private businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or implement weekly testing requirements — a move many key Republicans, including 24 GOP attorneys general, have vowed to combat.

His administration caught fire again after it announced it would be rationing lifesaving coronavirus treatment to states, citing concerns over “equitable distribution.”

All the while, the U.S. faces a supply-chain crisis, as Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is nowhere to be found, on paternity leave after adopting twins with his husband. The White House has since branded him a “role model.”