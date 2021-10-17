WATCH– President Biden Violates Mask Mandate in D.C.

President Joe Biden appeared to violate the citywide mask mandate in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

In a video posted to social media, the mask-free president and first lady Jill Biden were shown walking through high-priced D.C. Italian restaurant Fiola Mare on Saturday evening as the fully-masked Secret Service escorted them out.

WATCH: Joe Biden walks through an expensive Washington, D.C. restaurant without a mask, violating D.C.'s mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/lZDDFbhjZT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2021

The current D.C. health guidelines mandate that both vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens wear masks at indoor venues.

“This includes any business or establishment open to members of the public (including but not limited to: grocery stores, restaurants and bars (when not eating or drinking), places of worship, gyms, office buildings, libraries, indoor entertainment venues, and common areas of apartment or condominium complexes),” D.C. health guidelines explain.

Beyond the city, Fiola Mare said the restaurant would be enforcing the city’s mask mandate on its website.

“Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding,” the restaurant says.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bidens had “earlier attended church at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown,” and the couple was celebrating “‘Sweetest Day’ – a holiday celebrated in the Midwest and Florida to celebrate romantic deeds and expressions.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser received criticism this past August when she violated her city’s own mask mandate while attending a wedding reception.

“On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner. The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests,” her office said in response to the backlash.

Even the far-left Washington Post criticized Bowser for the bad optics and poor excuse.

“This is an embarrassing moment for the mayor,” the Post said. “The video clearly shows she is seated at a table, when the meal is over, in violation of her own mask mandate that says masks are not required indoors in these circumstances only when ‘actively eating or drinking.'”