Buta Biberaj, the Loudoun County prosecutor who sought to arrest a man who told the local school board that his daughter was assaulted in a restroom by a boy who considers himself a “transgender female,” has ties to far-left activist and donor George Soros and Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat nominee for Virginia governor.

Loudoun County prosecutor who sought to jail father of girl allegedly raped at school tied to Soros, McAuliffe https://t.co/PYgmiyJ40A #FoxNews — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 17, 2021

Scott Smith was arrested on June 22 at a Loudoun County school board meeting deemed as an “unlawful assembly” after parents complained that schools are teaching transgender ideology to students by teaching them biological sex can be replaced with “gender ideology.”

The Daily Wire spoke with Elizabeth Lancaster, the attorney representing Scott, who said a biological male who often wears a skirt to school was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy – one count of anal sodomy and one count of forcible fellatio – related to an incident that happened on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School.

Fox News reported on the political ties:

Biberaj was one of several Soros-backed prosecutors elected in Northern Virginia in 2019 after her campaign received more than $860,000 from Soros’ Justice and Public Safety PAC. She is a criminal reform advocate and member of a group of the commonwealth’s attorneys called Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice, which calls for eliminating mandatory minimum sentences and cash bail. Biberaj is also a close ally with McAuliffe, who reportedly accepted a $250,000 contribution from Soros for his campaign in August. Biberaj, who has praised McAulliffe as being “part of the progress” that Virginia needs, joined the former Democratic governor as recently as Oct. 2 at a campaign event in Leesburg. Meanwhile, Smith’s attorney has announced plans to sue the school district over its handling of the case and his own arrest at the school board meeting. He was sentenced in that case to 10 days in jail, all suspended, contingent on a year of good behavior.

“The idea that they would actually be seeking jail time, I’d guess in my 15 years the number of times I’ve seen that happen would be zero,” Lancaster said. “The idea that this is a person who we need to put in a cage was astounding to me given the social justice reform she was pushing. I was blown away.”

Loudoun going all blue 🔵🔵🔵this November! Great event for Buta @biberajbb – a champion for criminal justice reform and the next Comm Atty of Loudoun County. Exciting to be with so many @LoudounDems candidates working hard and fired up 🔥🔥to win on 11/5! pic.twitter.com/ehKBVRDRtZ — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) April 25, 2019

As new Commonwealth Attorneys @SteveDescano @parisa4justice @AmyAshworthVA @biberajbb are going to bring real criminal justice reform to Northern VA. It has been a blast campaigning with them. Super proud. https://t.co/DH6n9zAMSC — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 30, 2019

McAuliffe, who is running against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, has previously praised Biberaj as a “champion” for criminal justice reform. McAuliffe, who hopes to be Virginia’s governor for a second time, fundraised and campaigned for Biberaj in 2019.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com.