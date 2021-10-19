The body of an alleged burglar was found lying in the street after a Sacramento, California, homeowner opened fire Sunday night.

KCRA reports police arrived on the scene around 9 p.m., after receiving community tip offs of a shooting. As they pulled up to the home, police found the body of an alleged burglar lying in the street.

Police said, “Based on preliminary information the deceased male may have been involved in an attempted burglary of a residence in the area and was then shot by the homeowner.”

The Sacramento Bee notes the deceased alleged burglar was identified as 25-year-old Eddie Ward.

CBS Sacramento explains that police “aren’t saying whether the suspect was shot inside or outside the property,” and that the location of the alleged burglar at the time of the shooting could impact whether the homeowner’s were justified in the state of California. The district attorney will ultimately make the decision.

