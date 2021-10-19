Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday flew gas-guzzling Air Force Two from Los Angeles to Nevada in order to “tackle the climate crisis.”

“Today I’m heading to Lake Mead in Nevada to discuss the climate crisis–and why we must make historic investments to not only create jobs, but preserve our planet for generations to come,” Harris said in a tweet with a video of her boarding the administration’s plane, which holds around 11,000 gallons of fuel, the New York Post reported.

Today I’m heading to Lake Mead in Nevada to discuss the climate crisis–and why we must make historic investments to not only create jobs, but preserve our planet for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/VDk1BoYcBN — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 18, 2021

Upon arriving in Nevada, she spoke about the warming of the globe and the Biden-Harris push to enact the largest welfare spending package since the 1960s.

“On the issue of climate, well, the Build Back Better agenda will help us tackle the climate crisis with investments in clean energy and electric vehicles, and so we can reduce emissions,” she said, the New York Post reported. “And why do we need to reduce emissions? Because that is part of what is contributing to these drought conditions.”

‘We have within our hands…the ability to actually change the course of where we’re headed’ — Watch VP Kamala Harris’ full remarks on climate change and the Build Back Better Agenda during a visit to Lake Mead in Nevada pic.twitter.com/Qsgb7bS4tK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 19, 2021

Republicans took note of the contradiction on Twitter, accusing the Vice President, who has a low approval rating, of claiming to be concerned about the globe warming while flying a jet that reportedly increases the warming of the globe.

“Nothing conveys your deep concern about carbon emissions than boarding a private jet to fly cross country to ‘discuss’ carbon emissions and how to save the planet from, well, from people like you!” Dinesh D’Souza tweeted.

Stephen L. Miller tweeted Harris could have used a popular video software that professionals often use. “Zoom is available,” he said.

