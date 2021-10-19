Nolte: Photos Show L.A. Press Club Violating Local Mask Mandate

Once again, the very same fascists who bully the rest of us into masks are proving they know mask mandates are unnecessary.

Check out these photos from Sunday’s 63rd Annual L.A. Press Club awards:

⁦@LAFD⁩ fire chief Ralph Terrazas presents an @LAPressClub public service award to ⁦@SeanPenn⁩ and Ann Lee for their work to provide COVID testing in LA pic.twitter.com/aB3NyjZXUS — Lisa Richwine (@LARichwine) October 17, 2021

Still standing-Michael Bloecher & I were the only two original #socalconnected team members still around for the show’s final season in 2020. Tonight SCC took home its final trophies-3 ⁦@LAPressClub⁩ awards, adding to the 200+ it already won over the years #LightsOut pic.twitter.com/7aWZCAS1qc — karen foshay (@karenfoshay) October 17, 2021

@SeanPenn and Ann Lee accept an

⁦@LAPressClub⁩ public service award for their work through CORE to provide COVID testing in LA during the early days of the pandemic pic.twitter.com/lVQrGvIjFN — Lisa Richwine (@LARichwine) October 17, 2021

The Pearl Post placed 2nd in the Best High School Newspaper category at the 63rd Annual @LAPressClub Southern California Journalism Awards tonight. Congratulations to all of the other finalists and winners. Story to come. @BrumerDelilah @13_val_ @GabrielleLashly #lapressclub pic.twitter.com/MgAAsVuaDB — DPMHS Student Media (@ThePearlPost) October 17, 2021

See what happens when “our betters” believe no one is looking?

People who believe masks save lives wear masks, no?

People who believe mask mandates are necessary honor mask mandates, no?

Look at these L.A. Press Club fascists telling us what they truly believe, which is that they don’t believe masks are necessary.

Listen, I agree with them. My town has a mask mandate, which I ignore entirely.

But these are the same fascists who constantly abuse their media perches to push for you and your children into these filthy masks.

Why?

Don’t you wonder why?

Don’t you wonder why they are trying to force you into masks when they run around without masks when they violate the very same mask mandates they force on you?

It’s all about power and control and featly and oppression and virtue signaling.

It certainly has nothing to do with their belief in public health or science. If it did, we wouldn’t constantly catch them without masks.

In other words, the left does not really believe the propaganda they are peddling.

It’s just a fact that if you want to know what someone truly believes, watch what they do when they don’t think anyone is looking.

Before my wife and I were fully vaccinated, I believed in the masks and wore them whenever I was indoors. This is something I did faithfully because I truly believed the mask would help me avoid infection. Now that I’m vaccinated, I believe in the vaccine, and no matter when you might catch a glimpse of me, you will see that I believe in the vaccine by the way I live: mask-free.

But the media and the countless Democrats caught without masks are all lying to you about what they genuinely believe. They just want to bully and shame you. If they believed in masks, they would wear masks, and over and over again that they do not.

