Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin mocked his Democrat opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, for walking out of a television interview this week.

A transcript is as follows:

LAWRENCE JONES: You had the former governor, who is your opponent, that walked off an interview yesterday. The interview was about public safety and education. Why is it going this direction for him right now?

GLENN YOUNGKIN: Well, he doesn’t have anything to say about it. He failed when he was governor. He brought standards down and left us with a failing school system. By the way, we’re at a 20-year murder rate and when he was governor the murder rate went up 43 percent. So, not only did he not do a good job when he was governor, but he has nothing good to say about it now. And as I travel around Virginia, I get the same questions asked of me, And as I listen to voters, they want the cost of living to come down.

JONES: But what about walking out of the interview? They say they respect the free press. This was a local reporter asking about education and public safety and he walked out.

YOUNGKIN: This is what Terry McAuliffe does, I guess. I’ve just watched.

JONES: Is he entitled?



YOUNGKIN: I think he might feel entitled because he was governor, but he didn’t do a good job, and thinks he shouldn’t be asked hard questions. […] I think he’s losing it because he knows this race is slipping away from him.