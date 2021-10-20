The U.S. State Department on Wednesday acknowledged “International Pronouns Day,” sharing a post explaining how it is becoming “increasingly common for people to ‘share their pronouns’” weeks after stranding dozens of Americans in Afghanistan and largely failing to address the lingering concerns.

“Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica,” the State Department tweeted, sharing an article titled, “Why do many Americans list pronouns on social media profiles?”

The article itself speaks to the trend of individuals, mainly those who identify on the left end of the political spectrum, putting preferred pronouns in their bios.

“These pronouns include the gender-neutral they/them/theirs — words that traditionally refer to a plural number but that today are used by some individuals who identify as gender nonbinary or who prefer not to share gender information,” the article states, also listing the fundamental she/her/hers and he/him/his pronouns.

“Some people are pioneering gender-neutral pronouns such as ze/zir/zirs,” the article adds.

According to the International Pronouns Day’s official website, the day is about “respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns” and making it “commonplace.”

“Together, we can transform society to celebrate people’s multiple, intersecting identities,” it adds.

The State Department’s tweet propping up the made-up day, which began in 2018, coincides with the Biden administration’s moves to prioritize gender identity over the fundamental reality of biological sex. The far-left has tried to advance this anti-science position in the form of the ultra-radical Equality Act, which essentially ends the legal federal definition of biological sex in favor of gender identity. The Democrat-led House passed the measure in February.

The State Department received a wave of backlash on social media after highlighting International Pronouns Day.

“Why are the preferred pronouns of the Americans stuck in Afghanistan?” one Twitter user inquired.

“Is this a joke? How did this happen to our country?” another asked.

“I’m utterly embarrassed,” another remarked.

The State Department’s tweet comes weeks after the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers. The Biden administration abided by the Taliban-approved deadline, leaving Americans stranded in the jihadist-controlled country.

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) detailed what he and his team have witnessed in their efforts to get remaining Americans out of the country. Because of the State Department’s incompetence, he suggested, two American toddlers died:

“For instance, we had a 3-year-old girl, that had a severe infection in her legs, and we tried to get her out. We had her in Kabul. We tried to get her out through the airport there … Her parents were LPRs, they’re legal permanent residents of the United States, which means they’re our responsibility,” he said. Mullin said the State Department would not take them in because the girl’s parents were LPRs. “And when we realized they weren’t going to let her go through, we took her out on the 31st of August … and started driving her and her family across Afghanistan.”

Once they reached the border of Tajikistan, the ambassador there told the congressman that “Washington” told him not to assist Mullin in “any way.”

“Because they wouldn’t help us get her out, September 10, she passed away from” sepsis, he said, also detailing the death of a 2-year-old boy, which happened the day of the attack at the airport in Kabul.

“Everyone one of these could have got out. It wasn’t like maybe. We could have got them out. We’re getting people out, and we could have got them out,” he added. “It wasn’t like maybe. We had them in a position to get them out, and the State Department failed to help us.”