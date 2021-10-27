Eugene Huelsman, a veteran camera operator who worked on multiple Hollywood television projects, has been arrested in California for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
Court records show the arrest comes several months after a federal grand jury indicted the 58-year-old Huelsman in Penascola, Florida for threatening to “put a bullet” in the Congressman and his children in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot on January 6.
“Federal prosecutors say that on Jan. 9, Huelsman called the office of someone described in the indictment solely a ‘M.G.’ and issued threats to him and his family,” Politico reported on Tuesday.
According to the indictment, Huelsman told Gaetz to “watch his back” and “watch his children”
“Tell [M.G.] to watch his back, tell him to watch his children,” Huelsman allegedly said. “I’m coming for him… I’m gonna f***ing kill him… I’m gonna put a bullet in you and I’m gonna put a bullet in one of your f***ing kids too.”
Gaetz confirmed to Politico on Tuesday he was targeted with Huelsman’s alleged threats. Last Wednesday, Gaetz accused the Justice Department on the House floor of not taking death threats against him seriously.
“I think someone may be trying to kill me and if they are successful I would like my constituents and my family to know who stopped their arrest,” Gaetz said.
Gaetz told Politico that he believes his criticism of the Justice Department prompted Tuesday’s arrest.
“An indictment was issued in May, and has now been unsealed the week after my criticism,” he said. “If they took our security seriously, they would arrest all of the people who violate federal law and the threats to kill us, not just some of them… I think that the Department of Justice is biased against Republicans.”
According to IMDB, Eugene Huelsman was nominated for seven primetime Emmys for his work as a camera operator in television. His credits include NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Netflix’s “Awake: The Million Dollar Game,” and Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”
