Report: Democrats Scramble to Invent Fresh Methods of Leveraging the IRS Against Americans

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol April 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Noting that Tuesday was Tax Day, the Democrats said the recent tax reform legislation penned by Republicans was mostly benefitting corporations and their shareholders. (Photo by …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Democrats are scrambling Wednesday to invent fresh methods of leveraging the IRS against Americans. A wealth tax and 15 percent global minimum tax are under consideration, along with a provision that allows the IRS to spy on American bank accounts.

The first tax Democrats are weighing is a 15 percent corporate minimum, which would reportedly burden 200 companies with “profits” above $1 billion. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Angus King (I-ME) have proposed the measure. Apparently Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) approve of the plan.

“The trio said the Joint Tax Committee had estimated it could raise up to $300 billion to $400 billion over a decade, but no formal scoring was issued,” Punchbowl News reported.  Wyden said his 107-page plan “would ensure billionaires pay tax every year, just like working Americans. No working person in America thinks it’s right that they pay their taxes and billionaires don’t.”

The second tax Democrats are considering is a wealth tax on assets that go up in value but have not been sold. For instance, if the value of a stock goes up, tax payers would pay a percentage of the increased value to the IRS. If the tax scheme is not enacted, some Democrats estimate the IRS will not be able to collect an extra $250 billion.

This plan has also been introduced by Wyden. It is opposed by Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sinema, and a few House Democrats. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) told Politico Playbook on Tuesday the wealth tax has frustrated him as a waste of time. “The Senate needs to start saying yes or no on issues and stop fucking talking,” Gomez stated.

House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) stated he does not like the plan because it does not tax Americans enough. “I don’t think it’s a reliable offset. So I have concerns about that,” Yarmuth said.

Democrats are also considering allowing the IRS more investigatory powers to spy on transactions over $600. Primarily due to public outrage, the plan to permit the IRS to calculate “total amount of money going in and out of an account in a given year” has fallen flat. Democrats have since raised the threshold $600 amount to $10,000.

Manchin opposes the idea, however, telling the Economic Club of Washington, DC, that allowing the IRS to spy on transactions is “messed up.”

“Do you understand how messed up that is?” Manchin reportedly conveyed to the president. “This cannot happen. It’s screwed up.”

“I think that one’s going to be gone,” Manchin added.

