Biden Administration Proposes Nearly $1 Million ‘Reparations’ for Illegal Families as Families of Fallen Troops Only Get $100,000

President Joe Biden is exploring the idea of offering big sums of cash to families of illegal immigrants deported under President Donald Trump’s border policy, according to reports, more than paid to military families after their child dies in war.

The Wall Street Journal reported that payments of $450,000 per person or close to $1 million per family are being considered by the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services to settle lawsuits filed by the ACLU on behalf of families entering the United States illegally.

The United States pays a death gratuity payment of $100,000 to the families of slain servicemembers who die while on active duty.

Republicans expressed outrage over the report, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who pointed out the disparity between the proposed payments to illegals versus military families.

“Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws,” he wrote on social media:

Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws. For perspective, if a service member is killed in action, their next of kin gets an insurance payment of $400,000. Let that sink in. https://t.co/J3kuhDhyD5 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) October 28, 2021

Crenshaw pointed out that the maximum payment for Servicemembers Group Life Insurance for those who died on duty is only $400,000.

But the ACLU and other lawyers have lined up more than 900 claims against the government for causing children trauma by separating them from their families under the “zero-tolerance” immigration enforcement rules set by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Some of the lawsuits demand government reparations of more than $3 million, which is likely why the government is exploring the idea of big cash settlements instead.

Sen. Tom Cotton also expressed outrage over the report.

“It’s unthinkable to pay a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on social media. “Yet the Biden admin wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. Insanity.”