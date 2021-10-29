Biden Administration Proposes Nearly $1 Million ‘Reparations’ for Illegal Families as Families of Fallen Troops Only Get $100,000

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden is exploring the idea of offering big sums of cash to families of illegal immigrants deported under President Donald Trump’s border policy, according to reports, more than paid to military families after their child dies in war.

The Wall Street Journal reported that payments of $450,000 per person or close to $1 million per family are being considered by the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services to settle lawsuits filed by the ACLU on behalf of families entering the United States illegally.

The United States pays a death gratuity payment of $100,000 to the families of slain servicemembers who die while on active duty.

A flag-draped transfer case with the remains of a fallen service member are placed inside a transfer vehicle as US President Joe Biden attends the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. - President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A flag-draped transfer case with the remains of a fallen servicemember is placed inside a transfer vehicle (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images).

Republicans expressed outrage over the report, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who pointed out the disparity between the proposed payments to illegals versus military families.

“Biden wants to pay illegal immigrants $450,000 for their hardship while breaking our laws,” he wrote on social media:

Crenshaw pointed out that the maximum payment for Servicemembers Group Life Insurance for those who died on duty is only $400,000.

But the ACLU and other lawyers have lined up more than 900 claims against the government for causing children trauma by separating them from their families under the “zero-tolerance” immigration enforcement rules set by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Some of the lawsuits demand government reparations of more than $3 million, which is likely why the government is exploring the idea of big cash settlements instead.

Sen. Tom Cotton also expressed outrage over the report.

“It’s unthinkable to pay a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on social media. “Yet the Biden admin wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. Insanity.”

