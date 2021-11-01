Twenty-six people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 19 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the fifth and sixth shooting homicides of the weekend occurred at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fifty-six-year-old Keith Melton-McKinney was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting “in the 400-block of South Kostner Avenue” at 7 a.m. and a woman was fatally shot “in the 7600-block of South Morgan Street” at 10:30 a.m.

In non-fatal shootings, WGN-TV pointed out an off-duty Chicago police sergeant faces felony charges after opening fire on alleged car thieves over the weekend. Fifty-eight-year-old Oneta Sampson-Carney is alleged to have opened fire Saturday night and faces a “reckless discharge of firearm” charge.

On October 29, 2021, the Sun-Times explained Chicago’s downtown area has witnessed a 51 percent surge vehicle thefts.

HeyJackass.com observed that 302 people were shot and wounded in Chicago during the month of October and another 58 were shot and killed.

