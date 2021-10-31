Nearly 20 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 19 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first shooting deaths of the weekend were discovered at 12:05 Saturday morning “in the 2700-block of West Belmont Avenue.” Police found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot to his torso and a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where they died.

The next fatal shooting occurred at 4:15 p.m. Saturday when a 26-year-old male was shot while sitting in a vehicle “in the 900-block of South Monitor Avenue.” The wounded male was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered after a man believed to be 30-years-old was found lying on the ground “in the 900-block of North Damen Avenue” just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and died at the medical facility.

On October 29, 2021, Breitbart News noted shootings in downtown Chicago have surged 220 percent since 2019, continuing a trend that has been building all year.

The Chicago Killing Fields yield their gruesome daily harvest. https://t.co/2yuJheajCY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 26, 2021

The Sun-Times pointed out Chicago’s downtown area has also witnessed “a 35 percent increase in sexual assaults” and vehicle thefts have shot up 51 percent.

HeyJackass.com explained over 670 people have been shot and killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago year-to-date.

