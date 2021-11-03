President Joe Biden’s allies on Capitol Hill are turning a blind eye to Tuesday’s election shellacking by urging fellow Democrats to enact the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

As Democrats pivoted and became more centrist in 1994 after Bill Clinton lost the House in the midterms, the Democrat Party on Wednesday is resisting a course correction upon Tuesday’s defeat in numerous races across the nation.

Democrats in the media and on Capitol Hill still intend to ram through Biden’s radical reconciliation package despite the voters’ rejection of Democrat rule. Instead of perceiving their defeat as a means to change direction, Democrats estimate they lost Tuesday because they failed to enact radical legislation within Biden’s first ten months.

“You can’t fail to deliver on your promises and then expect to win elections. And that’s a big message for Democrats,” the Nation’s John Nichols said on Wednesday after the defeat.

Along the same lines, Cornell Belcher, a Democrat pollster, estimated the election results should “put a sense of urgency and a fire under” fellow Democrats to pass Biden’s agenda.

“If you look at how upset Americans broadly are about what they see as a dysfunction in Washington, and if you’re a rational Democrat, you have to understand we’ve got to do something, we got to start delivering for the people,” he said.

Friend and ally to Biden, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), told MSNBC Wednesday his party will not be deterred by the red wave. Instead of rethinking the Democrats’ position, Coons said the radical reconciliation passage must be passed.

“We have been circling the landing for a long time. Now, it’s time to stick the landing,” Coons explained. “We need to pass and send to his desk from the Congress a Build Back Better bill and an infrastructure bill.”

