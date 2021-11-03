President Joe Biden plans to pivot his messaging toward promoting coronavirus vaccines for children on Wednesday, after Democrats suffered political losses in key elections across the country.

The White House announced Wednesday afternoon that the president would speak at 3:45 p.m. to address the country on the federal authorization for the coronavirus vaccines from children 5-11.

It is unclear whether the president will take questions, as the White House remained silent while Republicans spent Tuesday night and Wednesday celebrating their political victories at his expense.

Biden’s remarks will pivot his messaging away from his domestic entitlement spending programs that he has been pushing for weeks and away from his signaling on global warming in Europe for the first part of the week.

The president’s ratings for handling the coronavirus pandemic continue to hover below 50 percent, a rating that has fallen by double digits since the Summer.

Biden continues pushing forward on the vaccine mandates, American employees face the threat of getting fired if they fail to get the vaccine.

The White House completed their review of the emergency Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring every employer with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their employees for coronavirus or submit to weekly testing and mask-wearing.

The Department of Labor announced the rule would be published “in the coming days” even as employers are begging the White House to wait until after the Christmas season to enforce it.