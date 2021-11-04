Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder challenged wealthy activist Ibram X. Kendi to discuss the root cause of racial wealth inequality after Kendi compared Elder’s commentary to a “minstrel show.”

“[Ibram X. Kendi], I invite you on my show to discuss the root cause of black income/net worth “inequality,” Elder said Thursday in response to a racial taunt from the author of How to Be an Antiracist.

.@DrIbram, I invite you on my show to discuss the root cause of black income/net worth “inequality.” I’ll follow you. Please follow me back so we can make arrangements. Looking forward to our discussion. https://t.co/BoP52jvdTA — Larry Elder (@larryelder) November 4, 2021

Kendi had pounced on a post from Elder, writing, “Only in America can Black people become wealthy by telling White people they have 10 times the median wealth of Black people because they are superior — and not racism. No need to finance minstrel shows any more when they can finance Larry Elder.”

Only in America can Black people become wealthy by telling White people they have 10 times the median wealth of Black people because they are superior—and not racism. No need to finance minstrel shows any more when they can finance Larry Elder. https://t.co/aADZx1YyL8 — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 30, 2021

Kendi’s tweet was a response to Elder, who had previously tagged Kendi “Only in America can black victicrats like [Ibram X. Kendi] become wealthy by telling white people how they prevent black people from becoming wealthy. Is this a great country or what?” He added the hashtag “We’ve Got A Country To Save.”

As an advocate of Critical Race Theory, Kendi has pushed bizarre demands for a federal bureaucracy to police “racist ideas.” His activism has been embraced by teachers’ unions, corporations, the U.S. military, and Hollywood, among other entities.

Last month, a series of so-called “antiracism” training sessions at Google taught employees of the tech giant that children as young as three months old are racist. Google’s far-left vision of “antiracism” is influenced by Kendi.

Kendi has not yet responded to Elder’s challenge.

