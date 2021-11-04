New York Democrat Tom Suozzi reportedly said on a Thursday call with reporters that he may run for governor, meaning he would not run for reelection in the House of Representatives.

“I would love to be the governor of New York state,” Suozzi told reporters. He later added that he was “seriously considering running for governor,” noting that he would decide by the end of November.

Despite having voted 100 percent of the time on major votes with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and allowing her to pass partisan policies, he said, “We have to be willing to stand up to the far left because that message they’re doing … is destroying the party. It’s not what the American people want, and it’s bad for America.”

Suozzi running would hurt the chances of Pelosi keeping her majority, which Breitbart News has extensively reported on in the past. Breitbart News has also kept track of the Democrats’ struggle to find new candidates willing to run for office and face published scrutiny as the midterms loom in the distance and members decide to run for a different office to retire.

If Suozzi runs, he would be joining the crowded field of candidates vying for the position in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) resignation earlier this year. Cuomo resigned following an independent investigator’s report that found he sexually harassed multiple women and, in so doing, violated state and federal laws. The report came from New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) office, who announced last week that she would also be running for the position.

He would leave his House seat vacant, allowing a Republican to pick up the seat after many had marked him as a vulnerable Democrat. In recent months, the Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has taken out multiple attack ads against him, as they try to seat the vulnerable Democrat in hopes of regaining the House majority.

NRCC Spokeswoman Camille Gallo said in a statement, “After Tuesday’s elections, Tom Suozzi can see the writing on the wall: quit Congress or lose in 2022.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Suozzi allegedly gave himself tens of thousands of dollars for “office rent” from his Congressional campaign committee since last year.

His Federal Election Commission showed that he used $37,860 from his Congressional campaign committee for “office rent.” However, the money was given to the owner of the rental space, a company called Ruvo Realty LLC. The congressman’s financial disclosure shows he was the sole owner of the space.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.