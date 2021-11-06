A group of 19 Senate Republicans and 13 House Republicans helped Democrats and President Joe Biden pass their $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes no federal funding for infrastructure, such as a border wall, to reduce illegal immigration to the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, the group of House Republicans put Democrats over the line to pass the infrastructure bill after a number of Senate Republicans helped Democrats pass the bill out of the Senate in August.

The bill provides $0 for constructing a border wall to reduce illegal immigration to the U.S., though it does provide $3.4 billion to fund projects at the southern border’s ports of entry — a pet project for moderate Democrats to claim they are helping improve the nation’s security.

The funds will go to “construction and acquisition, and repairs and alterations of border stations and land ports of entry,” as detailed in the bill.

The 13 House Republicans who voted for the bill include:

John Katko (R-NY)

Don Bacon (R-NE)

Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ)

Fred Upton (R-MI)

Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Don Young (R-AK)

Tom Reed (R-NY)

Chris Smith (R-NJ)

Andrew Garbarino (R-NY)

Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)

David McKinley (R-WV)

The 19 Senate Republicans who voted for the bill include:

Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Richard Burr (R-NC)

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Rob Portman (R-OH)

Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Jim Risch (R-ID)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

John Hoeven (R-ND)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

Mitt Romney (R-UT)

While infrastructure at the U.S.-Mexico border was ignored, illegal immigration has skyrocketed in recent months. In Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on September 30, more than two million illegal aliens crossed the southern border — the highest level of illegal immigration in American history.

Of those illegal aliens, nearly 400,000 successfully entered the U.S. undetected. Hundreds of thousands more were apprehended, but then released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

