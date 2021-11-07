Delaware: Jill and Joe Biden Celebrate Infrastructure Win with Beach Selfies

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the Democrat win on infrastructure with a Sunday stroll on a Delaware beach for the press.

White House staff lifted the “lid” for reporters on Sunday afternoon, bringing them to view the president and first lady take a walk on the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in the cool November air.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on November 7, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, Biden stopped with his wife to take selfies on the beach as the press watched.

Waves break as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on November 7, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple waved at the press but did not answer any of their shouted questions.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware, on November 7, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The president and first lady left Saturday for their vacation home at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after the infrastructure bill passed and Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House to celebrate.

Biden will return to Washington, DC, at some point next week to sign the bill at a ceremony with Democrats and Republicans.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.