President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the Democrat win on infrastructure with a Sunday stroll on a Delaware beach for the press.

White House staff lifted the “lid” for reporters on Sunday afternoon, bringing them to view the president and first lady take a walk on the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in the cool November air.

At one point, Biden stopped with his wife to take selfies on the beach as the press watched.

The couple waved at the press but did not answer any of their shouted questions.

The president and first lady left Saturday for their vacation home at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after the infrastructure bill passed and Joe Biden delivered remarks at the White House to celebrate.

Biden will return to Washington, DC, at some point next week to sign the bill at a ceremony with Democrats and Republicans.