Charles Hurt: Biden’s Surgical and Intentional Assault on the American People

The good news is voters in Virginia this week fired the first shot in the war to end the carnival of absurdity that has infected our politics over the past few years.

Enough of the racist poison. Stop abusing our children — no more lawlessness. End the assault on innocent, law-abiding citizens.

Indeed, “Parents Matter,” as Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign insisted.

The sick, twisted, anti-American vitriol from washed-up hacks like Terry McAuliffe is losing its power, even in a deeply Democratic state like Virginia. In his petty non-concession speech late Tuesday night, Mr. McAuliffe looked like a cartoon version of The Joker with his crazy fake smile and wine-stained lips etched on his pale face.

The bad news — and it is truly terrifying — is that the Biden administration has three years left to destroy the country. Even if President Biden himself is impeached for high crimes against America, we are still left at this point with Vice President Kamala Harris.