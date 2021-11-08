Mitch McConnell ‘Delighted’ Congress Passed $1.2 Trillion So-Called Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Monday that he was “delighted” to hear Congress passed the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, granting President Joe Biden a significant legislative victory.

“I was delighted to hear that the House finally found a way to pass the infrastructure bill last week,” McConnell, one of the 19 Senate Republicans to vote for the bill, said during an event in northern Kentucky.

“This will be the first time I’ve come up here in a quarter of a century when I thought maybe there was a way forward on the Brent Spence Bridge,” he added.

McConnell noted Kentucky will receive roughly $4.6 billion in infrastructure funding from the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) managed to pass the bill Friday night after 13 House Republicans gave Democrats the necessary votes.

Reps. John Katko (R-NY), Don Bacon (R-NE), Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), Fred Upton (R-MI), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Don Young (R-AK), Tom Reed (R-NY), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), and Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) voted yes on the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill.

These House Republicans gave Democrats enough votes for the bill to pass that it gave the progressive “Squad” enough space not to vote for the bill.

GOP BETRAYAL: Thirteen House Republicans voted to bail out Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s agenda and pass the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here are their names. https://t.co/pfZH04gs1B — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2021

Nineteen Senate Republicans voted for the infrastructure bill. The Senate Republicans that voted with Democrats for the legislation include:

Dan Sullivan (R-AK) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Mike Crapo (R-ID) Roy Blunt (R-MO) Richard Burr (R-NC) Deb Fischer (R-NE) Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Rob Portman (R-OH) Thom Tillis (R-NC) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Jim Risch (R-ID) Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Roger Wicker (R-MS) Mitch McConnell (R-KY) John Hoeven (R-ND) Susan Collins (R-ME) Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Despite McConnell’s praise for the bill, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the bill would add $256 billion to the deficit, and the Penn-Wharton Budget Model said the bill would add no “significant” level of economic growth.

