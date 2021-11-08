Sanctuary County: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter

An illegal alien has been accused of murdering his 2-year-old daughter in the sanctuary county of Multnomah County, Oregon.

Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, a 31-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested and charged with murdering his 2-year-old daughter after the girl’s mother said he kidnapped the child and threatened to harm her.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Villalobos-Carranza took his daughter on October 31. After the girl’s mother called the police to report the incident, he agreed to turn himself in, but the girl was found dead.

Police believe the murder occurred in Portland, a sanctuary city within the sanctuary county of Multnomah County where local officials have barred law enforcement from cooperating with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

An ICE official, who confirmed Villalobos-Carranza’s illegal alien status, said the agency has asked Portland officials to turn him over to their custody if he is released at any time. The request is likely to be denied.

