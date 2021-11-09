Joe Biden’s DHS Hiding Total Number of Illegal Aliens Released into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seemingly hiding the total number of border crossers and illegal aliens that have been released into the United States interior since President Joe Biden took office, information obtained by Breitbart News shows.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who sits on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking for a full accounting of every border crosser and illegal alien released into the U.S. interior since January.

Johnson asked in the letter dated October 19:

How many aliens have been transported by either DHS or contractors to a final destination by plane, train, and bus throughout the country since January 1, 2021? … I request that you provide updates to these figures on a monthly basis. Please provide this information as soon as possible but no later than November 2, 2021.

In the letter, as Breitbart News reported, Johnson revealed that “limited data” from DHS showed that more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens, roughly 530,000, have been released into the U.S. interior from January 1 to August 31.

More than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the United States interior since January, predominately by President Joe Biden’s administration, newly released data reveals. https://t.co/xXv0ZF3Pn5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 28, 2021

Despite asking for a full accounting of releases by November 2, Johnson’s office told Breitbart News that they have received “no response” to Mayorkas. In addition, Mayorkas has yet to adequately respond to four prior letters from Johnson wherein the Senator asks for data regarding MS-13 gang members, criminal illegal alien deportations, the downing of drones at the border, and Catch and Release totals.

Though Senators have not yet seen complete data on the number of border crossers and illegal aliens the Biden administration has been releasing into the U.S. interior, the limited data provided shows that the totals are enormously overwhelming compared to the populations of some American cities and towns.

For instance, the data suggests that Biden has released a foreign population into the U.S. interior this year that exceeds the number of residents living in Tampa, Florida; Staten Island, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati, Ohio; and New Orleans, Louisiana, among others.

