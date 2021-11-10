SF Archbishop: Joe Biden Dissents from ‘Sound Science’ on Abortion

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone warned that President Joe Biden not only dissents from Church teaching but also from “sound science” when it comes to his enthusiastic support for abortion.

In an interview published Tuesday in America magazine, Archbishop Cordileone noted that Mr. Biden was once personally opposed to abortion but is no longer, and “seems to be more guided by the Democratic Party than his Catholic faith on the issues where we’re not in harmony.”

Biden recently said that he no longer believes that life begins at conception, which violates basic embryology, the archbishop observed, since “it’s not a matter of religious belief when life begins.”

“Science tells us life begins at conception,” he continued. “The church affirms that. So he is explicitly dissenting not only from Church teaching but from sound science.”

Cordileone also emphasized the massive destruction wrought by the abortion industry since the Supreme Court made the practice legal in its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

“Since Roe, more than 60 million babies have been murdered in their mother’s wombs,” he said. “I mean, it’s a bloodbath, not to mention the mothers who have been harmed and dealing with those scars, those emotional scars and psychological scars, and very often are not allowed to even talk about it.”

“They’re feeling this hole, this anguish inside,” he added. “Those who say that they’re for women, their response is, ‘You’re not supposed to be feeling that.’ So then they have to bury it.”

Pro-choice is a misnomer in the case of the abortion lobby, Cordileone said, because it offers no choices, just abortion.

“Who offers them healing opportunities? We do,” he said. “Who offers them opportunities to give birth? There are many choices. Yes, abortion is only one choice. It’s the one wrong choice.”

“But there’s adoption,” he continued. “There’s raising the child by herself. There’s the old-fashioned solution of marriage.”

“Our pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics that are run by people of faith, they’re the ones who are pro-choice because they’re giving her every choice, except one,” the archbishop declared. “These abortion clinics, they give her only one choice. And one choice is no choice. You have to have at least two options to have a choice.”

