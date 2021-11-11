Illegal Alien, Who Murdered Four Americans, Avoids Death Penalty

An illegal alien has finalized his guilty pleas for murdering four Americans in Nevada in 2019, avoiding the death penalty.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David, between January 10 and 15 after prosecutors said he was looking to steal money from his victims to buy more meth.

Though the state of Nevada had sought the death penalty against Martinez-Guzman, his defense argued that he was “mentally disabled” and thus ineligible for the death penalty.

Last month, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks and Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson announced that Martinez-Guzman would be pleading guilty to all four murders, as well as pleading guilty to related burglary and firearm charges.

In return, Martinez-Guzman is receiving a sentence of life in prison.

This week, Martinez-Guzman finalized the guilty pleas by admitting to murdering Koontz and Renken, in addition to the Davids.

In January 2019, days after New Year’s, Martinez-Guzman stole a handgun from the Davids who had hired him to landscape their property. Police said Martinez-Guzman used the handgun to then murder Koontz and Renken, whom he robbed for drug money, before returning to the Davids’ home to murder them as well.

Larry David, the son of Gerald and Sharon David, said he and his family “fully support … this weighty decision” to accept life in prison for their parents’ murderer. The Davids are survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

“From the point from which this horrific event took place for all of us … our hearts are broken,” David said. “And the pain that endures will never be ending.”

