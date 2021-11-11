Witness Testifies That Rosenbaum Charged Rittenhouse Before Being Shot

Frank “Drew” Hernandez testified in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday and claimed Joseph Rosenbaum charged Rittenhouse prior to being shot.

“I was at the corner of the Car Source and the first thing I did identify was that Rosenbaum was charging Kyle Rittenhouse from behind,” Hernandez said.

He indicated that Rosenbaum “[attempted] to throw a bag at [Rittenhouse]” and Hernandez stressed that he was not sure what was in the bag.

Hernandez said Rittenhouse turned around after the bag was thrown and that “Rosenbaum is lunging toward him and Kyle fires.”

On November 10, 2021, Rittenhouse took the stand and testified that he was running to put out a fire when Rosenbaum allegedly ambushed him. Rittenhouse claimed one man, Joshua Ziminski, allegedly walked toward him with a pistol while Rosenbaum was closing in on his right side.

Rittenhouse indicated he began running, trying to escape the situation.

Reuters reported that witness Richie McGinniss testified Rosenbaum said “F*ck you” and lunged for Rittenhouse’s rifle before Rittenhouse shot him.

