Illegal Alien Arrested for Violent Carjackings, Shooting 16-Year-Old Boy

An illegal alien has been arrested in connection to multiple violent carjackings and robberies in Louisville, Kentucky.

Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, a 19-year-0ld illegal alien, was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery, two counts of fleeing and evading police, one count of assault, one count of receiving stolen property involving a firearm, and one count of theft.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Mayorga-Sanchez committed a string of violent carjackings and robberies between October 26 and November 9. In one case, Mayorga-Sanchez allegedly carjacked a woman at a Circle K gas station, shooting her 16-year-old son in the process.

The teen is still recovering from his injuries at a local hospital.

A man is charged in four carjackings in Louisville, including one where a 16-year-old was shot: https://t.co/V7oPEj6dSb | @GraceHayba pic.twitter.com/99VqgLvH22 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) November 11, 2021

Police allege that Mayorga-Sanchez carried out three carjackings at a Zappos, a Burger King, and an apartment complex before robbing a Valero gas station on November 8. The day after that robbery, an off-duty SWAT team member noticed Mayorga-Sanchez at a Doller General.

When police responded to arrest Mayorga-Sanchez, he fled on foot and jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler. He was found later hiding behind a carwash. Police said Mayorga-Sanchez had been illegally carrying two firearms, including a stolen firearm.

Mayorga-Sanchez has a prior criminal record including drunk driving and driving without a license. He is currently being held at a local jail and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have placed a detainer on him, requesting that he get turned over to their custody if he is released at any time.

