Nolte: Joe Biden Crashes to 38% Approval in Washington Post Poll

If His Fraudulency Joe Biden thought passing his trillion-dollar boondoggle would help with his polling plunge, the far-left Washington Post has some very bad news.

Slow Joe’s approval rating among registered voters has plummeted to just 38 percent. That’s not a typo. One of the most biased and disreputable pollsters in the country, a pollster willing to work any kind of dark magic to give Democrats a boost, has President Shart at 38 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove.

His Fraudulency is upside-down by 19 points!

Worse still, his “strongly approve” number is just 19 percent, while 48 percent “strongly disapprove.”

Among all adults, an area where Democrats generally poll better, Biden sits at just 41 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove.

In the Post’s previous poll, taken just ten weeks ago, Biden sat at a much healthier 44 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove. So just ten weeks ago he was upside-down seven points. Now he’s upside-down by 19. That’s a 12 point drop.

Biden’s approval rating keeps sinking, now down to 37.8 percent in the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll. https://t.co/XWF6JCDlmG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 8, 2021

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Biden’s job approval average has hit a record low of just 42 percent. His average disapproval rating has also hit a new record, a high of 52.7 percent.

Biden’s approval rating is only 35 percent among Independents, while his disapproval rating sits at 58 percent.

Even among Democrats, Biden’s nowhere near where an incumbent president should be, which is in the 90 percent range. Currently, only 80 percent of Democrats approve the job Biden’s doing. Worse still, only 44 percent strongly approve.

Those are awful numbers and why the bottom is finally falling out of Biden’s approval numbers. Once you lose your base, it all comes apart.

No doubt some sane Democrats are looking at what Biden’s done to this country and are worried. Sane Democrats are concerned with record inflation, a crippling spike in energy prices (especially with winter coming), violent crime, millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens being allowed in, our hostages in Afghanistan, and lunatic spending proposals.

What’s more, what we have, for the first time in our country’s history, is an administration that isn’t even pretending to have empathy.

Instead, this is a White House and president eager to go war over pronouns as it wrist-flicks exploding energy prices as good for the environment and devastating supply chain issues as “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed.”

It’s one thing for a president to face multiple crises. It’s quite another for that administration to ridicule people’s concerns over those crises, especially when those crises directly affect their quality of life.

On top of that, the world can now see that Biden simply isn’t up to the job. He’s so out of it; he’s referring to black people as “Negros” and bungling the very stories he tells to reassure people his age is not a problem.

Joe Biden's disastrous foreign policy is spiraling out of control, so naturally China Joe blames…wait for it… https://t.co/mpsR09fICK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 16, 2021

No one’s in charge.

No one cares.

Everyone in the White House seems thrilled by these crises.

This so-called moderate Democrat everyone voted for to return things to normal has turned out to be an incompetent, uncaring, enfeebled left-wing radical, and full-fledged vaccine fascist.

This poll is buyer’s remorse, not only in massive numbers but in record time. And it’s not artificial. It’s not like the media are spending billions of corporate dollars every month to manufacture a Russia Collusion Hoax to artificially drive down Biden’s numbers. His numbers are this low despite the media spending billions of dollars every month to gaslight us into believing everything is okay. Inflation is a good thing, donchaknow!

Biden’s job approval numbers are crashing for only one reason: he is doing a terrible job.

if the midterms were today, 51% of reg voters say they’d support the GOP candidate in their district, 41% say the Democrat. That’s the biggest lead for Republicans in the 110 ABC/Post polls that have asked this question going back 40 years. https://t.co/5LBObq0f7W — Rick Klein (@rickklein) November 14, 2021

