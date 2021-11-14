Twenty-one people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first fatal shooting was discovered at 7:25 a.m. Saturday, when a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found wounded on the sidewalk “in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Just under 12 hours later, at 7:10 p.m., 33-year-old Darrell Russell was found “in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard” with a gunshot wound. His wound proved fatal.

The third fatal shooting involved a 27-year-old man and occurred about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. The man was shot numerous times while “at a gathering…in the 5900 block of West North Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Mayor Lightfoot has previously blamed the continued outbreaks of gun violence in the city on the coronavirus epidemic.

Breitbart News noted 11 people were shot Thursday alone in Chicago and nearly 50 people were shot last weekend.

HeyJackass.com explained that 3,346 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021 and another 706 have been shot and killed.

