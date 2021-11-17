Sanctuary State NJ: Illegal Alien Accused of Luring 13-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien has been arrested after allegedly attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car in the sanctuary state of New Jersey, police say.

Francisco Ignacio Rosales-Flores, a 39-year-old illegal alien, was arrested by the Jackson Township Police Department on charges of second-degree luring a minor.

The girl reported the incident, and later, the police were able to locate Flores based on a tip. According to police, Flores approached the girl on October 30 while driving a vehicle with fake license plates.

While walking, the girl said Flores drove past her to say something. That’s when she started recording the incident on her cellphone as Flores allegedly backed up his vehicle to get closer to her. According to the girl, Flores said, “Are you cold? I can give you a ride. Get in my car.”

At that point, the girl said she ran to a nearby home, and Flores drove off.

Flores is being held at the Ocean County, New Jersey Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has asked for police to turn him over to their custody if he is released at any time.

New Jersey, though, has been a sanctuary state since 2019 — barring local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.