Republicans to Reveal Biden Banking Nominee’s Radical Vision to Close Americans’ Bank Accounts

Senate Banking Committee Republicans plan to highlight how Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden’s Comptroller nominee, has written academic papers calling for the government to abolish private sector banking and put all bank accounts into the Federal Reserve.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern to consider the qualifications for Omarova, a Cornell law professor, to become the Comptroller of the Office of the Currency (OCC).

Senate Banking Republicans said they plan to highlight just how radical Omarova would be as the Comptroller.

“We have never in my lifetime, and I think the lifetime of many members of this committee, which runs up to 35 years, seen a nominee just for a regulatory spot who was so openly hostile to the industry that he or she would be responsible for regulating,” a senior Senate GOP aide said Tuesday.

The aide said we have a nominee who has “talked openly and repeatedly about forbidding banking and that entire sector of the economy.”

During a March conference, Omarova discussed one of her papers, “The People’s Ledger How to Democratize Money and Finance the Economy,” in which she calls for the destruction of all private sector banks by mandating the transfer of all bank deposits to “FedAccounts” at the Federal Reserve.

During her conference speech, she said, “There will be no more private bank accounts, and all of the deposit accounts will be held directly at the Fed”:

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said Omarova’s “support of Communist ideals” disqualifies her for the position.

Omarova has also said she wants to see the bankruptcy of companies in the fossil fuel industry to pave the way for climate change policies.

“For certain troubled industries and firms that are in transition. And here what I’m thinking about is primarily coal industry and oil and gas industry,” she said.