Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 14: Commie of Cornell Up for Confirmation, NBC Comcast Universal Amps Up Lies, Dr. Gorka Torches Garland

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow gives the scoop on President Joe Biden’s Soviet nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova, who has some pretty radical (i.e. communist) views on private banking, the Fed, oil and gas, and pretty much everything else. She’s up for a confirmation vote, but you might not know that because the establishment media is more interested in AOC’s latest victim narrative and the 41-month long sentence for the QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley. All eyes are on Kenosha, Wisconsin, as the country awaits the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and violence is apparently already underway. Meanwhile, “Electric Joe” Biden thinks the way to get his administration back on track is more electric charging stations and a taxpayer-funded investigation into why gas prices are surging. Our guest today, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, rips Attorney General Merrick Garland for weaponizing the Deep State against parents and opines on Biden backing down on Taiwan after his Zoom call with Xi Jinping. Finally, our caller of the day, Scott in Michigan, wants to know why the media isn’t celebrating Kamala Harris, the first female BIPOC veep. Maybe she is a victim of cis-hetero Joe?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.