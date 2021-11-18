U.S. Bishops Launch Prayer Campaign Against Roe v. Wade

The United States Bishops’ Conference has joined with Protestants and Orthodox Christians in launching a prayer crusade against Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Thursday evening, the bishops sponsored an online Christian prayer event, asking God to overturn the notorious 1973 decision that took the abortion issue out of the democratic process, imposing legal abortion in all 50 states.

The online prayer event is titled “Pray for Dobbs” and expressly asks divine intervention in the upcoming case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, set for argument by the Supreme Court on December 1, 2021.

“Abortion takes the lives of over 600,000 babies per year in the United States,” the bishops’ prolife office says in a Thursday email. “The upcoming Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is our greatest opportunity in a generation to change that.”

“This is the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states,” the bishops add.

“The Mississippi law at stake in this case bans abortion after 15 weeks,” declares the event website. “The question before the Supreme Court is whether all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”

The bishops describe the event — which will be broadcast via Facebook Live — as a “historic online gathering” since it brings together Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians in praying for “a just outcome that protects millions of pre-born babies and their mothers.”

Jesus says, “where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them,” the bishops underscore.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome