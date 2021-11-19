WATCH: Tempers Flare Outside Courthouse After Rittenhouse Verdict

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Tempers flared as Kyle Rittenhouse supporters and counter-protesters squared off shortly after a jury found the teen not guilty on all five counts.

In an early confrontation, a Rittenhouse supporter with a loudspeaker system was backed into a corner by an apparent counter-protester.

“You don’t touch my stuff,” the man yelled after being pushed back against the wall. The video shows a man who identified himself as Clyde McLemore, founder of the Lake County, Illinois, chapter of Black Lives Matter, is seen in the video pushing forward and repeatedly touching the man’s sound system.

“This is what’s wrong with America,” the Rittenhouse supporter continued. “They think that they can touch other people’s property.” A short time later, McLemore appears to push the man from behind causing a minor scuffle.

“This man is a walking contradiction,” the man continues. “He asked me to leave, but he won’t let me leave. So you can see, he’s nothing but a liar and an instigator.”

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, arrested McLemore earlier this year for his alleged actions during last year’s protest following the Jacob Blake shooting. Prosecutors charged McLemore with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony. He also was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Kenosha News reported.

The local news outlet later reported that a defense attorney failed to get the charges against McLemore dropped. The charges against the Black Lives Matter activist followed a decision by prosecutors not the charge the police officer involved in the Blake shooting.

Protesters for and against Rittenhouse gathered on the steps of the courthouse in Kenosha on Friday afternoon after a jury found the 18-year-old man not guilty on all five counts.