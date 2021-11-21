Illegal Alien Allegedly Murdered Wife in Front of Children, Fleeing to Mexico

An illegal alien is in custody in Canyon County, Idaho, after he allegedly murdered his wife years ago in front of their children before fleeing to Mexico.

Erasmo Diaz, an illegal alien from Mexico, was extradited to Canyon County after he allegedly fled back to Mexico following the death of his wife, Amparo Godinez-Sanchez, in 2015.

According to police, Diaz shot and killed Sanchez in front of two of their three children in Wilder, Idaho. Sometime after the alleged murder, Diaz fled to Mexico, police said.

The following year, Diaz was indicted for second-degree murder, desertion of a child, injury to children, use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, and destruction, altercation, or concealment of evidence.

In June, Diaz was arrested by Mexican authorities and was extradited last week to Canyon County to face the murder charge and other charges against him.

“This is a day we’ve been looking forward to,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said during a press conference last week.

In 2008, Diaz was arrested by police for abusing Sanchez and was charged with aggravated battery. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to jail time.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a detainer on Diaz so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

Diaz is expected to appear in court on December 1. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.