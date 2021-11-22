Beto O’Rourke Doubles Down: Still Plans to Take Away AR-15s

Beto O’Rourke used a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of Union to make clear he stands by his gun control pledges and push to seize AR-15s.

CNN’s Dana Bash referenced O’Rourke’s 2019 pledge to take away AR-15 rifles and played the clip of him saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Bash then asked O’Rourke if taking AR-15s and AK-47s was still his plan.

He talked about not wanting to see Texans get “shot up with…weapons of war,” then made clear he still holds his view on taking away the firearms.

O'Rourke says he stands by his 2019 "we're gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47" comment https://t.co/XBQbPcLzlO pic.twitter.com/z5bX3tg80U — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2021

O’Rourke also told Bash about his opposition to constitutional carry, describing it as “extremism.”

Texas is one of 21 states with constitutional carry. The other 20 are: Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.