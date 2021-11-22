Far-left “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Monday attempted to explain her controversial opinion on emptying out federal prisons following her longtime support of the BREATHE Act, which has the goal of closing all federal prisons, admitting that not everyone can be rehabilitated.

Tlaib made the admission during an interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, who asked her about her support of the BREATHE Act, which the lawmaker formerly described as a “new version for public safety — a new vision for public safety, one that protects and affirms black lives.”

The act specifically provides a “roadmap for prison abolition.”

“To what extent have you wrestled with releasing any potential downsides of releasing into society every single person who currently in a federal prison?” Swan asked.

“Yeah, I think that everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to just release everybody,’” she began. “That’s not what I’m—”

“That’s what the act says,” Swan noted.

“Yeah, but did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now,” Tlaib continued, seemingly backtracking on her position.

“But the act you endorsed actually says release everyone in 10 years,” Swan said.

“There are like, human traffickers, child sex [predators]. Do you mean that you don’t actually support that? Because you endorsed the bill,” he said as Tlaib insisted that drug offenders should be rehabilitated.

“Why aren’t you asking me about them?” she asked. “You’re asking me about the human traffickers and others that should be able to be held accountable.”

Swan noted that her proposal “does release everyone.”