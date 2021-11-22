New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Saturday he wants longtime political ally Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY) to leave the House of Representatives to join his administration as deputy mayor.

During a press conference on Saturday, Adams introduced Suozzi as the deputy mayor when he takes office in January, saying that he was “somehow trying to convince him to be a deputy mayor in my administration.”

The New York Post reported that while Suozzi currently earns $174,000 in Congress, he can make considerably more income, noting that First Deputy Dean Fuleihan currently earns $291,139.

Adams’s announcement comes after Suozzi recently announced that he was “seriously considering running for governor,” and he would decide by the end of November.

However, the congressman is “ruling nothing out,” according to Spectrum News 1. He also told the Post he will “seriously consider the offer” over the holiday weekend, with “lots to think about.” Suozzi said:

I am very flattered that the mayor-elect would like me to help him in a big way to tackle the challenges in New York City. It’s a testament to our great friendship and his confidence that I know how to help run a big government, get things done and solve problems. Lots to think about over Thanksgiving.

Suozzi endorsed Adams during the primary election and has been a member of Congress since 2017. In the House, he has also been a close ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), voting 100 percent of the time with her to help pass partisan agenda ideas such as the infrastructure package and the reconciliation bill.

With either choice, he would, in turn, leave the House — to join Adams’s administration or to run for governor — which would hurt the chances of Pelosi keeping her majority, as Breitbart News has extensively reported on in the past. This also comes as Democrats have faced challenges finding candidates to run for office, allowing the chance for a Republican to pick up the seat after many had marked the seat itself as vulnerable.

In recent months, the Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has taken out multiple attack ads against him, as they try to unseat the vulnerable Democrat in hopes of regaining the House majority. NRCC Spokeswoman Camille Gallo said in a statement, “Tom Suozzi knows he has two options: Retire or lose in 2022.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Suozzi allegedly gave himself tens of thousands of dollars for “office rent” from his Congressional campaign committee since last year.

His Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing showed that he used $37,860 from his Congressional campaign committee for “office rent.” However, the money was given to the owner of the rental space, a company called Ruvo Realty LLC. The congressman’s financial disclosure shows he was the sole owner of the space.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.