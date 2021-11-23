Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 17: Waukesha Ramming Unanswered Questions, Rittenhouse Blasts Lin Wood and Biden, Comic Jim Breuer vs. Mandates

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow reports the latest on the Waukesha, WI, car ramming attack, though many details – especially the motivation of the suspect – remain a mystery. Will we ever get a full explanation? Then, Kyle Rittenhouse was on Tucker’s Carlson’s show last night blasting Lin Wood and President Joe Biden among others. Alex has the clips. The New York Times takes ‘Rona insanity to a new level this Thanksgiving by recommending your children “eat quickly” when around adults — even vaccinated ones. Next, in another epic national disgrace, a Thomas Jefferson statue is being taken down in New York. Today’s interview is with the truly hilarious Jim Breuer who discusses his new PATREON exclusive comedy special and explains why he doesn’t want to perform at clubs with vax mandates. Lastly, our caller of the day, Scott in Michigan, disagreed with Alex over Kyle Rittenhouse and thinks there should’ve been 1,000 others like him there that night in Kenosha.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

