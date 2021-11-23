NRCC Expands List of Targeted Democrats, Releases Campaign Ads

The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm for House Republicans, expanded its list of targeted Democrats the committee hopes to flip in the upcoming midterm elections and released new campaign ads to emphasize the rising prices Americans face during Thanksgiving due to the Democrats’ reckless spending.

The NRCC’s expansion comes the day after the 17th Democrat — a close confidant to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), longtime Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) — announced he would be abandoning the House of Representatives to bid for the U.S. Senate in order to replace retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

The list of 13 newly announced vulnerable Democrat representatives includes Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY), Ed Perlmutter (CO), Sanford Bishop (GA), Richard Neal (MA), Dan Kildee (MI), Dina Titus (NV), Annie Kuster (NH), Tom Suozzi (NY), Jerry Nadler (NY), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Jim Clyburn (SC), Jim Cooper (TN), and Steven Cohen (TN).

This is the third time the NRCC has expanded its original list, which it announced on March 25. The campaign arm has kept growing its list as many Democrats have already announced — and more are rumored to announce — their retirement or candidacy for another position, whether it be the Senate or even a local or state position.

NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) stated that “every House Democrat has a choice to make over the Thanksgiving holiday: retire or lose. So far, 17 Democrats have made the smart choice to quit.”

The ads targeting 12 Democrats highlight the rising prices Americans face during Thanksgiving due to the Democrats’ reckless spending. The ad targeting Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA), depicts the rising prices. It was recently reported that Thanksgiving dinner has hit a record high and is up 14 percent from last year.

“This November, from the people that brought you the most expensive fourth of July in history, the sequel is even worse,” the ad narrator states. “Turkey. Rolls. Apple pie. Gas. Democrats’ reckless spending has made everything cost more. Tell Congresswoman Cindy Axne, ‘We can’t afford this.’”

The NRCC is also running paid media against 11 other vulnerable Democrats:

The House Democrats recently passed the infrastructure bill — which was ultimately signed into law by President Joe Biden — and passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill. The second infrastructure bill is considered to be the “marquee legislation” for Biden’s legislative agenda and was recently revealed to be adding $750 billion to the American deficit over five years, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Breitbart News has extensively kept track of Democrats retiring in recent months. The Democrats have been struggling to find new candidates to replace the numerous members who will be leaving the House in the midterms.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.