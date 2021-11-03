House Republican Campaign Arm Expands List of Targeted Democrats

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm for House Republicans, announced an expansion to the list of Democrat House seats they hope to flip in the upcoming midterm elections, where the majority in the House of Representatives are on the line.

The NRCC’s announcement came after Glenn Youngkin was elected to be Virginia’s next governor late Tuesday night, showing Republicans are winning back suburban voters. Recent polls have also shown that Republicans are starting to outpace Democrats on a generic ballot for House races across the United States.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN). “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”

The list of 13 newly announced vulnerable Democrats includes Rep. Greg Stanton (AZ), Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO), Rep. Joe Courtney (CT), Rep. Darren Soto (FL), Rep. Sanford Bishop (GA), Rep. Frank Mrvan (IN), Rep. David Trone (MD), Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC), Rep. Annie Kuster (NH), Rep. Teresa Leger-Fernández (NM), Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA), Rep. Jim Cooper (TN), and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA).

In May, the NRCC expanded their list of offensive seats by ten seats, which brought their total to 57 vulnerable Democrats at the time. Since then, multiple Democrats have either decided to run for higher office or have announced retirement, ultimately leaving the House and ruining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) chances of keeping a Democrat majority in the House.

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” Emmer said when the list was previously expanded to 57 Democrats. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Pelosi’s majority crumbling in the past. Breitbart News has kept track of the Democrats’ struggle to find new candidates willing to run for office and face published scrutiny. As the midterms loom in the distance, if the Democrats continue to be unsuccessful in finding recruits and many members looking to retire or run for other elected offices, Pelosi’s chances of keeping the slim majority are dwindling.

Additionally, President Joe Biden’s free falling approval numbers put many elected Democrats who typically invoke the president during the campaign in trouble. Over the recent months, Biden’s approval numbers have tanked after he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in backlash from Republicans in Congress after the death of 13 US servicemembers and hundreds of US citizens, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans left in the county controlled by Taliban terrorists.

Biden’s administration is also in the middle of a months-long cargo ship crisis, contributing to empty store shelves. Data from the Labor Department revealed that the soaring price of moving goods around the country has added to inflation, setting consumer prices skyrocketing.

Democrats trying to fight to stay in the majority are also facing tough redistricting battles. Politico recently outlined the House Democrats spending their last two elections (2018 and 2020) talking about their achievements of unseating members in red districts — which have since gotten more competitive over the years. However, they did not realize the majority of the districts where millions of dollars and hundreds of hours were spent fighting could disappear after redistricting.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.