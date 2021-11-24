Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 18: Happy Thanksgiving! (Unless You Drive a Car, Live in a City, or Eat Food); Guest: Rep. Jim Jordan on How to Drain the Swamp

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow rips the media for intentionally leaving questions surrounding the Waukesha car ramming unanswered. President Biden has decided to release millions of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve in a move that in no way has anything to do with his plummeting poll numbers. Joe has dusted off an old Democrat bogeyman to blame for the crisis – the oil companies. (He insists his own green anti-drilling policies are irrelevant.) Additionally, shoplifting is getting out of control in Democrat-run cities. And NPR suggests you air-kiss your family this Thanksgiving and ask for permission to hug because of Covid. Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio is our guest, talking about his new book, Do What You Said You Would Do. We discuss why the Swamp is so awful and what we must do to dismantle the Deep State. Caller of the Day Mike in Wisconsin blames the Democrat Media Complex at the local and state level for the riots in Kenosha and lawlessness in Waukesha – and he’s correct.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

