Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a moderate Democrat, expressed support for the “guilty” verdict delivered in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, saying it disproves the “woke narrative” of America being a racist place.

Gabbard tweeted on Wednesday:

Jury in the Arbery case got it right, as did the jury in Rittenhouse case. Jurors (average Americans) had the intelligence and honesty to make the right decision based on evidence—not race or politics. This undermines the ‘woke’ narrative that Americans are stupid and racists.

In another tweet, Gabbard said:

If America is a racist country, Arbery’s killers would not have been found guilty by a nearly all-white jury in Georgia. Most Americans (of all colors) believe in Dr. MLK’s adage that as God’s children we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin.

Similar to reactions following the “guilty” verdict of Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, various conservatives and various commentators have used the outcome to note that the jury system works.

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers received justice this week, as Kyle Rittenhouse did last week. Jury system went two for two. God bless America. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 24, 2021

I argued that the Rittenhouse verdict was righteous, and then predicted that the jury would convict the three men involved in the Arbery shooting. Our criminal justice system is imperfect and there do exist unjust decision outliers. But, America’s is best system in the world. https://t.co/kQ88wv80nF — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) November 24, 2021

Based on my knowledge of both the Rittenhouse and Arbery cases, both juries appear to have reached the correct verdict supported by the facts presented to them. Our justice system is imperfect, but it is the greatest in the history of the world. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2021

Ahmaud Arbery had the right to go on a jog without losing his life to three violent attackers. Just like Kyle Rittenhouse had the right to self-defense when he was assaulted by three attackers. Justice should always be meted out individually, not on the basis of narratives. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 24, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse is free and the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery are going to prison. Our system works and the outcomes of these two trials prove that fact. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 24, 2021

An honest person will admit that both the Rittenhouse and Arbery verdicts were decided correctly on the merits of the individual cases. The jury system worked in both situations. A dishonest person will throw red herrings around attempting to obfuscate the concise charges. — IncognegroNeville 🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 24, 2021

The Ahmaud Arbery verdict and the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict were both correct. If you do not believe that you are blinded either by politics or racism. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 24, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse, a white kid, defended himself and was found not guilty. The men who shot Ahmaud Arbery, a black man, were found guilty. Looking forward to MSNBC explaining how this is indicative of white supremacy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2021

The jury system worked in the Rittenhouse and Arbery’s cases! — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 24, 2021