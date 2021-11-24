Tulsi Gabbard: Ahmaud Arbery Verdict ‘Undermines Woke Narrative Americans Are Stupid and Racist’

gabbard
Screenshot via FNC
Paul Bois

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a moderate Democrat, expressed support for the “guilty” verdict delivered in the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, saying it disproves the “woke narrative” of America being a racist place.

Gabbard tweeted on Wednesday:

Jury in the Arbery case got it right, as did the jury in Rittenhouse case. Jurors (average Americans) had the intelligence and honesty to make the right decision based on evidence—not race or politics. This undermines the ‘woke’ narrative that Americans are stupid and racists.

In another tweet, Gabbard said:

If America is a racist country, Arbery’s killers would not have been found guilty by a nearly all-white jury in Georgia. Most Americans (of all colors) believe in Dr. MLK’s adage that as God’s children we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin.

Similar to reactions following the “guilty” verdict of Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, various conservatives and various commentators have used the outcome to note that the jury system works.

