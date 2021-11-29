President Joe Biden has returned to the White House after his five-day Thanksgiving vacation with plans to address the country on critical issues.

The president returned Sunday evening after spending five days on Nantucket Island with his family, remaining mostly private.

He spoke briefly with reporters as he attended a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the island and also went shopping.

Biden will address the nation on his administration’s efforts to combat the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the White House, as well as supply chain difficulties during the Christmas season after meeting with retail CEOs.

First Lady Jill Biden is also expected to reveal the White House decorations for the holiday season on Monday afternoon. Her theme this year is “Gifts from the Heart.”

Later in the week, Biden will travel to Rosemount, Minnesota to promote his infrastructure and social entitlement spending bill.

He will also commemorate World Aids Day, celebrate Hanukkah, and again address the ongoing battle against coronavirus before lighting the National Christmas tree on Thursday.

On Friday, Biden will react to the November jobs report.

Biden’s schedule does not include visiting Waukesha, Wisconsin after the horrific Christmas Parade attack that killed six and wounded over 60. Seven children are still hospitalized from the attack.

The president also has no plans to address rising crime and reports of the growing looting of retail stores.